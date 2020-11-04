Ten new jobs announced by Carlow based private cloud company Stryve

Ten new jobs have been announced by a Carlow based private cloud company.

Stryve says it’s growing its client base across Ireland, the UK & Europe and as part of its latest expansion drive there are new roles across all in Business Development, Tech Support & Customer Deployment with seven of the positions locally.

The first European sales office has also just opened in Poland.

It brings to thirty the number of people employed by the firm since the merger of vCloud & T2 in 2018.

The business offers bespoke private cloud solutions & Fortune 500-grade cybersecurity for SMEs and multi-nationals.

Image Credit Dylan Vaughan: Pictured at the Carlow Headquarters of the bespoke private cloud services company in Wexford Road Business Park in Carlow are (L-R) Andrew Tobin CEO, Paul Gunter Bayer, Chief Information Officer and Delahunty, Chief Security Officer.