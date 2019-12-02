Tenants of new homes in Kilkenny city waiting to hear if they can move in before Christmas

ESB connections are being blamed for a delay in moving tenants into a new housing scheme in Kilkenny.

Respond has been building the 54 houses on Ballybought Street – the Minister for Housing visited the site back in February.

A spokesperson for Respond told KCLR then that the work on completing them was well underway and they hoped to have people moving in in the following months.

However they’ve revealed now that there’s been a delay because of ESB connections but say the scheme is fully certified as of two weeks ago.

They’re finalising the legal documentation and their solicitors hope to get the scheme closed this week.

Prospective tenants had been told they would be in by September but Respond now say that should happen before Christmas but it’s not guaranteed.