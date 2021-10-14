Tens of thousands of Covid-19 vaccines donated by people in Carlow and Kilkenny through UNICEF campaign

Tens of thousands of Covid-19 vaccines have been donated by people locally to some of the world’s least developed countries.

UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign will see two million doses delivered from Ireland, 30,000 from Kilkenny with a further 10,000 from Carlow.

The agency’s Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson has hailed the generosity of the Irish public and said he has been inspired by the support shown for others around the world, noting “It is incredible. The pandemic has shown us that we are all in this together. And the generous response to UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign in Ireland has been so inspiring to witness and be part of. By supporting UNICEF, people and companies in Ireland are playing their part in the biggest vaccine procurement and distribution in history. UNICEF is working to deliver 3 billion COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable families, health workers, and high-risk people on our planet.”

UNICEF is leading lead the largest-ever vaccine procurement and supply operation as part of the global COVAX Facility.

It was asked to join COVAX by partners WHO, Gavi The Vaccine Alliance, and CEPI in 2020, due to its expertise in procuring half the world’s vaccines for children under five every year.

