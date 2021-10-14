KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Tens of thousands of Covid-19 vaccines donated by people in Carlow and Kilkenny through UNICEF campaign

Two million doses will be delivered to some of the world's least developed countries

Image © UNICEF/ÉricoHiller Before the pandemic, on8 January 2020, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson visits Venezuelan migrant children at the UNICEF child friendly space at Rondon 3 shelter in Boa Vista, Brazil.UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson joined UNICEF in urging the international community to increase its support to refugee and migrant children from Venezuela in need of assistance across Latin America and the Caribbean

Tens of thousands of Covid-19 vaccines have been donated by people locally to some of the world’s least developed countries.

UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign will see two million doses delivered from Ireland, 30,000 from Kilkenny with a further 10,000 from Carlow.

The agency’s Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson has hailed the generosity of the Irish public and said he has been inspired by the support shown for others around the world, noting “It is incredible. The pandemic has shown us that we are all in this together. And the generous response to UNICEF’s Get a Vaccine, Give a Vaccine campaign in Ireland has been so inspiring to witness and be part of. By supporting UNICEF, people and companies in Ireland are playing their part in the biggest vaccine procurement and distribution in history. UNICEF is working to deliver 3 billion COVID-19 vaccines to the most vulnerable families, health workers, and high-risk people on our planet.”

Before the pandemic, on 8 January 2020, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Liam Neeson participates in the UNICEF-supported hygiene program at the Rondon 3 shelter in Boa Vista, Brazil. UNICEF and partners facilitate access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene at this shelter.

UNICEF is leading lead the largest-ever vaccine procurement and supply operation as part of the global COVAX Facility.

It was asked to join COVAX by partners WHO, Gavi The Vaccine Alliance, and CEPI in 2020, due to its expertise in procuring half the world’s vaccines for children under five every year.

Bangladesh receives its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility led by directed by Gavi, CEPI, WHO and UNICEF on 31 May 2021. The arrival of the first vaccines from the COVAX Facility is a major moment for equitable distribution in Bangladesh and will bolster the country’s immunization effort to protect health workers, teachers, the elderly and people most at risk.

