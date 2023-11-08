Tesco confirm opening date of first Kilkenny outlet

Kilkenny will soon no longer be the only county without a Tesco.

The retail brand is bidding to have two outlets – one in the city at the former mart site for which a spokesperson says they continue to work closely on a masterplan with the county council.

And in a statement to KCLR News today an opening date’s been confirmed for their long-mooted Express offering in Ferrybank.

Based in Units 9 & 12 at the Ross Abbey town centre on the Abbey Road it’s scheduled to open on the 17th of November.