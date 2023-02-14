Testing is expected to continue for the Clogh-Castlecomer Public supply today (Tuesday)

Testing is expected to continue for the Clogh-Castlecomer Public supply today.

Uisce Eireann has confirmed to KCLR News yesterday that they had begun the procedure to see if the latest Boil Water Notice can be lifted this week.

It has been put in effect since last Friday due to increased turbidity in the water as a result of low water levels after an unusually dry spell.

But three clear results are needed on consecutive days so it’s likely to be later this week before there’s any prospect that the tap water will be passed safely to drink.