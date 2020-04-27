The 2020 Rose of Tralee competition has been cancelled

The 2020 Rose of Tralee has been called off.

This is the first time in the history of the festival that it has had to be cancelled.

The event will next be held in August 2021.

Carlow was due to have a contestant this year after a shake-up by organisers following the 2018 event when Kirsten Mate Maher from Mullinavat took the title.

Kilkenny was not due to have a Rose this year after Clodagh Cassin represented the county in 2019.