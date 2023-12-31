The 44th Annual Castlecomer wellie race takes place tomorrow

The 44th Aannual Castlecomer Wellie Race will take place tomorrow..

KCLR’s Brian Redmond’s been selected to be the guest of honour at this year’s Castlecomer Wellie Race.

The New Year’s Day event has raised thousands of euro for local, national and international charities since it began in 1978.

Ger ‘Chubby’ Brennan is PRO of the event for many years and he said it will be another incredible event and is welcoming everyone to come out and support.

There will be lots of fun and entertainment for all the family to enjoy

The parade starts at 1pm and the race itself kicks off at 2.30pm.