The Abbey Quarter’s Brewhouse in Kilkenny could be completed this Summer

The Abbey Quarter’s Brewhouse in Kilkenny could be completed within the next 3 to 4 months.

That’s according to Colette Byrne, the Chief Executive of Kilkenny County Council.

The contentious project would see almost 5000 square meters of office space built in the city.

Colette says the building could be ready for use by this Summer if the restrictions on construction work are lifted; ”If we get back at it soon, we are only looking at a few months before completion. However, as you know Covid has changed how we all work so safety measures need to be taken into account and how we work now.”