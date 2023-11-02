The Arts Show S02E07: Cinema, Theatre and the festival of Samhain

On this week’s episode of ‘The Arts Show,’ Ciara Hayes shares her thoughts on the film ‘The Miracle Club’. We meet playwright Mark Craddock, from Carlow Little Theatre Society, whose play ‘Heiligenstadt’ competes in the One Act Play Festival across the country.

Joining Una in the studio for a conversation about the festival of Samhain was Sean O hArgain and our Artist In Profile for this episode is Shannon Carroll, who is currently participating in the Emerging Curator Development Programme with the Kilkenny County Council Arts Office.

The Arts Show with Una Ni Mhaoldhomhnaigh, brought to you by Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland.