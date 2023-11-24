The Arts Show S02E09: Upcoming Events, Debut Novels and Mick Walsh

On this week’s show, we speak to theatre maker Ita Morrissey alongside Mags Whitley to talk about something exciting happening in Roath House. Our Artist in Profile from a few weeks ago author Brendan Casey, we talk about his work and writing, and we hear a bit of his debut novel “She That Lay Silent-Like Upon Our Shore”. And we chat with Kilkenny songwriter and performer Mick Walsh about some new music.