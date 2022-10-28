The Arts Show with Hugo Jellet Preview

The Arts Show with Hugo Jellett in association with Kilkenny County Council Arts Office and Creative Ireland starts on KCLR next Wednesday 2nd November.

Ahead of the show, Producer Ethna Quirke chatted to Mary Butler, Arts Officer with Kilkenny County Council about her role, her creative process and what the next ten weeks will bring to listeners and we heard from host Hugo Jellett ahead of our first live show next Wednesday after the news at 6 o’Clock.