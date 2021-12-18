The booster rollout for 40-49 year olds has been brought forward.

The Minister for Health announced last night that the vaccines will be made available for that age group will be available from tomorrow- 8 days ahead of the original schedule.

Access to the booster vaccination will be through a mixed model of appointments and walk-in clinics at Vaccination Centres, GPs and Pharmacies.

The walk in clinic at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel Carlow will be open tomorrow from 2pm to 5pm for those aged 40 and over and healthcare workers.

It’s also open this afternoon from 2pm to 5pm for those aged 50 and over and healthcare.

The centre at Cilin Hill in Kilkenny will is closed this weekend and will reopen on Monday.