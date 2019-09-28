The Bottom Line Podcast #012: Pensions, Every Leader’s Reality Guide, Carlow Business Awards

In this week’s episode of The Bottom Line on KCLR, you will hear from Ed Kissane Financial Planning Manager with O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants on pensions.

We speak with Michael Moriarty former General Secretary of Education and Training Boards Ireland on the launch of his book “Every Leader’s Reality Guide” and John chats with David Walsh CEO of Netwatch on his thoughts about the book.

The Carlow Business Awards took place on Thursday 26th September and we spoke with Rachael Doyle founder of the Arboretum who won the Lifetime Achievement Award and to Codd Mushrooms who won The Business of the Year.

To get in touch with the show, email [email protected]

