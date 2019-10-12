The Bottom Line Podcast #014: Budget reaction, Seed Golf, retail research

On The Bottom Line this week we hear some business reaction to Budget 2020 and talk with Sven Spollen-Behrens of the Small Firms Association and Alan Seery from O’Neill Foley Chartered Accountants.

Retail in Kilkenny was a hot topic this week with the Kilkenny County Council currently engaged in the development of a retail strategy. John spoke with Rob Pearson of Nexus Research in the UK who carried out the research on retail in Kilkenny City, along with Councillor David Fitzgerald.

John also caught up with Dean Klatt of Seed Golf the Carlow based company at the cutting edge of golf ball technology, manufacture & marketing.

Produced by Deirdre Dromey.

Contact the show by email to [email protected]