The Carlow Educate Together School enjoys successful week back in the classroom

A local principal says the first week back at school went very smoothly.

The Carlow Educate Together School welcomed back students on Wednesday, having been closed since March.

All pupils returned to their classrooms on the same day, but at staggered times.

Principal Simon Lewis says all their hard work to reopen has paid off. ”We spent months making our school safe, lots of hard work has truly paid off. It was lovely hearing all the noise again in the classrooms and we were delighted to welcome back almost every student.”