“The Community Call” launched to help vulnerable local people through the Covid-19 crisis

A new community initiative to help vulnerable people through the current crisis has been launched this morning.

It will see a network of 31 offices established at local level right across the country.

Carlow Kilkenny TD and Minister for Local Government John Paul Phelan was among those at the launch of ‘The Community Call’ earlier.

It’s an initiative that will be overseen and managed locally by our councils and, led by the county Chief Executives – in Kilkenny Collette Byrne and in Carlow Kathleen Holohan.

Every Local Authority has already established a community Forum to coordinate and connect a wide

range of services and supports.

Carlow and Kilkenny each have freephone helplines up and running in recent days.

Speaking at the launch earlier Minister Phelan says connecting the work of our local authorities to national Government as well as the community and voluntary sectors will strenghten our response to this emergency.

He said we can always depend on the reach, organisations skills and community knowledge of our councils.