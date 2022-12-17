The COP 15 global Biological Diversity summit continues this weekend in Montreal, with over 160 countries attempting to reach an agreement to stop habitat and species loss.

Local Minister Malcolm Noonan is in charge of the Irish delegation, which is part of the EU’s negotiating team.

According to Minister Noonan, biodiversity loss is a major issue both globally and in Ireland.

Speaking with Sue Nunn on The Way It Is he said “Over the next decade, a lot of these, possible million species, a lot of these species that we haven’t even recorded, that may not even be known of their existence or have documented them because they are being lost. In Ireland, 85% of our habitats are in decline or in seriously poor condition, our water quality again is in poor condition.”

Minister Noonan says it’s not just a problem in far-away countries – you can see Irish species disappearing and coming under threat.

