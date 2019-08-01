The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 1/8/2019

We first heard from local farmers involved at a protest at Dawn Meats, one of two companies picketed to highlight widespread discontent at beef prices. We heard from Pat O’Toole of the Irish Farmers Journal about this ongoing issue in the beef sector and about the recent announcement by Glanbia PL of a profit warning affecting the share price.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was in Kilkenny to open the IFAC Shared Services Centre. He used the opportunity to deliver a speech on a number of current issues in the farming sector, specifically Brexit, Climate Change and the proposed Mercusor trade deal.

Matt spoke recently with Mary McEvoy of Germinal Seeds around the topic of soil health and it’s ongoing importance to farmers.

We heard recently of the passing of Luke Mullins of Goresbridge who, among other achievements was closely involved in the developments at Galway Races. We broadcast a brief excerpt from a full interview which Luke graciously gave in 2017.

We heard a brief interview from James Murphy, Kilkenny chairman of the IFA following his meeting with the Taoiseach.

Eric gave this week’s report on cattle and sheep prices from Tullow Mart this week and George Candler was in studio to give an update on prices from Kilkenny Mart.

