The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 18/10/2018

We started the programme with a conversation with Laois farmer Paul Hyland, currently on a tour of New Zealand with the Irish Grassland Association. Paul spoke with Matt about the changes he’s seeing in the New Zealand dairy farming sector since his last visit in the 1990’s. Among other issues he highlighted the real environmental issues affecting dairy farming there.

Matt spoke with Alice Doyle of Wexford IFA who told us about an upcoming farm succession event in the Farm Centre in Enniscorty and reminisced on her time as a primary teacher in Ferns.

John McNamara, Farm Safety Office with Teagasc spoke to Matt about a Farm Safety Seminar being organised in the Dolmen Hotel, Carlow on Friday, Octover 26th. on 26/10. He outlined the planned programme for the day in this important aspect of farming.

Pat Cleary of Beet Ireland spoke to us of continuing plans to re-establish a beet industry in Ireland and the current issues at play.

Eoin Lowry, Business Editor of the Irish Farmers Journal outlined the story and rationale of the €300M acquisition by Glanbia of the SlimFast brand

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.