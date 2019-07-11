The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 11/7/2019

First tonight, we heard a recording that Matt made of his visit to the farm of Peadar Healy in Firoda, County Kilkenny. The family own a pure Freisian herd on the Castlecomer Plateau. This herd has a high milk solids output production from a grass based system. Peadar explained his approach to farming the herd and some of the family history.

Next week is Farm Safety Week and we were joined on the phone by the chair of the IFA Farm Family committee, Caroline Farrell, who spoke to Matt about the current state of safety on farms and the upcoming events. We were then joined by Andrew Phelan of Mooncoin, County Kilkenny who is hosting a farm safety event on his farm on Tuesday, July 16th at 7:30.

We were joined by Hugh Martin, Business Excellence Manager with Glanbia to talk about their solar energy promotion on farms. He explained the benefits and potential to replace bought in energy on Glanbia’s farm. Early days and more to come.

John Murphy gave this week’s report on cattle and sheep prices from Tullow Mart this week and George Candler was in studio to give an update on prices from Kilkenny Mart.