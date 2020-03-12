The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 12/3/2020

First tonight, Matt spoke with Richard Halloran, a journalist based in Northern Ireland. He talked to Matt earlier today about the Corona virus lockdown and other farming related issues.

Adam Woods, livestock editor with Irish Farmers Journal, had news on a new scheme to support animal health measures in the suckler sector.

The new grass varieties list has been published by the Department of Agriculture. Matt got a chance to chat to Dermot Campion of Germinal Seeds about new varieties and the role of clover in the sward. Dermot also outlined strategies to remedy damage to fields from the continuing rainfall and poaching by cattle.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.