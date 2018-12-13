The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 13/12/2018

Tonight’s programme was dedicated to the Kilkenny Creamery which celebrated 101 years in existence. Joining us in studio were John Farrelly, Historian; Michael Parsons, former chair of Kilkenny Creamery committee; Michael Rice, current creamery committee chairman; John Sullivan, and John Stapleton, current committee members also joined in the conversation.

Over the course of the programme we heard about the achievements and history of the creamery association from its foundation in 1917 and how this small, low key start has led to a movement today measured in billions, nationally and internationally.

We were also joined on the phone by Joe Costello, Beef Chairman of Kilkenny IFA who spoke about a recent protest outside the Department of Agriculture.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.