The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 14/3/2019

First tonight, we were joined from Brussels by MEP (and senior Vice President) Mairéad MCGuinness who spoke with Matt about the latest Brexit developments and the implications (in as much as they’re known) for the farmin sector.

Billy Moore, a local farmer, spoke with Matt about the publication of his memoirs. He’s launching the book “From Iron Mills” To Higginstown” for the John Holmes Medical Fund.

Dick Meaney, Kilkenny IFA Rural Development Chairman, dropped in to remind farmers in the Areas Of Natural Constraint (ANC) to submit their appeal form as part of the new ANC programme. the closing date is March 22nd.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart, their own Mart Report from Tuesday last with Eric Driver and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.