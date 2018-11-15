The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 15/11/2018

Brexit was front and centre in the news as we went to air. John Bryan, former President of IFA, spoke to Matt about the current state of play and his own recent European experiences.

James Murphy, Kilkenny IFA Chairman, joined us in studio to discuss the current issues affecting farmers, chief among them branch AGMs which offer IFA members an opportunity to voice their concerns and priorities.

Matt spoke with Michael Wallace, Professor of Farm Economics in UCD about the central role than science plays in modern agriculture. We heard an edited segment of a much larger piece on the show. (The full interview is below)

We heard an edited interview with Seán Finan, CEO of the Irish Bio Energy Association about potential opportunities for bio energy on farms. (The full interview is also below)

James, George and Matt spoke on current issues around prices and the ongoing Brexit issue affecting prices.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.

Full interview with Michael Wallace, Professor Of Farm Economics, UCD.

Full Interview with Seán Finan, CEO of the Irish Bioenergy Association