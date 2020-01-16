The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 16/1/2020

Tonight on the Farm Show we were joined by Michael Somers, forestry adviser with Teagasc. He spoke with Matt about upcoming advisory clinics and the desirability of a more varied forestry landscape. These clinics will be a combination of group talks and individual discussion on the area of forestry including advice on the financial and taxation aspects.

Matt spoke with Phelim McDonald of Teagasc at Oak Park about the management of winter sown crops.

Kevin Brennan of Teagasc gave an update on spring calving. He also mentioned details of upcoming events at the Mount Wolseley Hotel. The Spring Dairy Seminar is on the 22nd at 7:00 p.m. and the Tillage Seminar is on Thursday 23rd, at 7:30.

We also spoke to Jack McGuire about a distance education course with applications now open at Killdalton College.

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart), George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report (Sponsored by Kilkenny Mart) and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.