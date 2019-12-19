The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 19/12/2019

Tonight on the final Glanbia Farm Show of the year it was a time to reflect and look forward. Joining us were James Murphy of the Kilkenny IFA who spoke with Matt about the past year and the challenges in securing financial viability for farmers.

Also in studio was Kevin Kehoe, who spoke about his recent experience on a large scale dairy farm in New Zealand.

Arthur Byrne, Safety Manager with ESB spoke with Matt about the need for constant vigilance around electrical devices on farms and in the home at this time of year.

Eric Driver gave his final mart report of the year as did George Candler who also updated on the Lions Club Farm Auction which raised over €7, 000 as a result of the generosity of our listeners in the farming and no farming community of listeners.

May we wish all our listeners well and a safe and happy Christmas and thank you for listening in 2019. We’ll be back on air on Thursday, January 2nd, 2020.