The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 19/3/2020

There was a common thread running through this week’s Glanbia Farm Show with the implications of the Corona virus being discussed with a range of contributors.

First up was Shane McIlroy, Technical Developments manager with Glanbia who outlined protocols around milk collection and feed/fertiliser deliveries. Shane committed Glanbia to working with farmers to ensure that food production, processing and delivery goes on through the current health crisis.

Catriona Morrissey, News Editor with Irish farmers Journal spoke to Matt about farm inspections, the Farm Payments application deadlines and the support services that will be in place to assist farmers through the current pandemic.

Jim Mulhall, Kilkenny IFA chairman outlined the necessity for farmers and their families to prepare for the possibility of being sick in the coming period and to have arrangements in place to ensure that the farm continues to operate and that livestock are taken care of. He reassured listeners that food will continue to be available on the shelves. Jim also urged farmers and their families to look after themselves both mentally and physically in the time ahead.

Michael Lynch manager of Cillin Hill Mart assured customers that the mart would continue to operate if at all possible. He urged attendees to observe the necessary protocols around social interaction and minimising the possibility of spreading the virus. George Candler delivered the Mart report, emphasising that the mood of buyers was disimproved and that prices were under pressure.

(There was no Mart in Tullow this week due to St. Patrick’s Day falling on Tuesday)

