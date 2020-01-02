The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 2/1/2020

We started 2020 with an interview with Dr. Mark Lyons, CEO Of Alltech. In a wide ranging interview we heard his views on feeding the world, women in agriculture/agrifood, climate change, Brexit and the role of science in solving the world’s problems.

Paul Hyland, President of the Irish Grassland Association, spoke about their forthcoming dairy conference and his belief in sustainable farming in grass based food production.

Bryan Daniels of Kilmoganny, Kilkenny was recently awarded the title of Grassland Farmer Of The Year and he discussed his own approach to farming and his recipe for successful grassland farming by maximizing grass production and utilization. (Apologies for some distortion on this interview).

As usual, we had the Farm Diary (sponsored by Tullow Mart) but there were no mart reports from either Tullow or Kilkenny this week.