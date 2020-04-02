The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 2/4/2020

This week’s farmshow began with an extensive interview with Malcolm Noonan, newly elected TD for the Green Party. Malcolm said that he believed the Green Party needs to participate in government in order to help the country through the Coronavirus crisis and to advance the green agenda. (Due to time constraints the full interview did not air. It’s on the page below.)

Denis Drennan of ICMSA talked to Matt about how important it is for farmers and their families to adhere to best practices in avoiding contracting Covid-19. He also outlined the progress that is being made in facilitating calf movements at this time.

Hugh MacAneaney of Teagasc warned about the dangers for children around farms at this busy period and urged farmers to adopt all appropriate health protocols to minimise the spread of Covid-19. His colleague Mark Trimble outlined the progress that is being made on tillage farms during the dry weather and highlighted the most important jobs being done at the moment. Eoin O’ Carroll, chairman of the Ground Limestone Association told listeners that the opportunity exists to get lime spread now on farms. He descibed liming of soils as a key aspect of ensuring that crops of grass and grain reach their potential. Jamie O’ Brien, manager of the Ballyhale branch of Glanbia, asked customers to adhere to the protocols around social isolating and to protect themselves and their families. He said that Glanbia is facilitating trading through phone calls, emails, deliveries and efficient collection from local stores. Michael Lynch, manager of Cillin Hill Mart confirmed that the marts are making every effort to facilitate livestock trading and that next week will see the mart enage in a livestock tendering process. All details are on the mart website.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-farm-show-sponsored-by-glanbiaconnectcom-242020

Full interview with Malcolm Noonan, TD, of the Green Party

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/the-farm-show-242020-full-interview-malcolm-noonan-td-green-party