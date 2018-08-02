The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 2/8/2018

First tonight, Matt spoke with James Healy, president of Macra Na Feirme on a range of issues that concern both young and older farmers, principally around the need for special status for young farmers in the next CAP round.

Pat O’Keeffe is a pig farmer from Cork and Matt caught up with him recently to discuss the lack of profitability in the pig sector.

Gordon Peppard, adviser with Teagasc spoke to Matt about the need for careful planning to manage scarce fodder stocks for upcoming winter.

Paddy Kennedy has spoken to us in the past about his own farm accident experience. Tonight he joined us on the phone to let us know about a unique record (and fundraising) attempt happening on Sunday, August 5th. All funds to the Mount Leinster Rangers Field Development Fund, the Irish Cancer Society and the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.