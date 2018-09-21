The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 20/9/2018

Tonight’s show was reflective of a week where the weather once again had made its presence. It was also the week of the Ploughing Championships. Matt spoke with Gary Ireland, winner in the All Ireland Intermediate ploughing competition about his win and his experiences in Tullamore.

Eric Driver, manager of Tullow Mart was in studio to talk about weanling sales and weanling export opportunities, the effects of the latest weather and Brexit.

John Moloney, Regional Manager of Teagasc, spoke to about upcoming farm walks. Matt congratulated John on his upcoming retirement and discussed his long and distinguished career. In a nice twist John was Eric’s lecturer at one stage so they reminisced on air.

We spoke to Noel Dunne from the Ploughing Championships and were joined by Anna May McHugh, Managing Director of the National Ploughing Association. Needless to say, weather was the main topic and its impact on this years’ championships. We also discussed the seeming controversial release of of the location of the 2019 championships via a comment by Pat Deering, TD.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.