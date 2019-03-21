The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 21/3/2019

First tonight we were joined by Eddie Punch, General Secretary of the Irish Cattle & Sheep Farmers’ Association. He spoke with Matt about Brexit, cattle prices and the potential to attain special status for suckler beef.

Farmer’s Markets are a feature of modern farming and food production. Margaret Hoctor spoke to Matt about the rise of the markets and an upcoming training Bord Bia sponsored event happening at the Lyrath Hotel, in Kilkenny.

Richard O’Brien, Dairy Advisor with Teagasc sent us in a brief update from John Raggett, a Kilkenny dairy farmer on the issue of grass growth rates and his planned grazing regime for the coming month.

Matt Ryan, an agricultural consultant, spoke with Matt about the need to harvest as much first cut silage as possible in the peak growing cycle.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart, their own Mart Report from Tuesday last with Eric Driver and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.