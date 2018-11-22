The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 22/11/2018

First tonight we heard from the recently elected Chairman of Glanbia PLC and Co-Op, Martin Keane. He spoke with Matt about the recent purchase of the SlimFast brand in the US and its implications. He also outlined for the decision to build a new Mozarella plant and Port Laoise and the launch of a Glanbia branded cheese in the US market. Martin acknowledged that the current milk price could be under some pressure in 2019 but that demand for dairy produce is still strong.

Following on from a recent item, Matt caught up with 3 members of the Irish Grassland Association (Paul Hyland, Eddie Connell & Bernard Going) following their recent tour of New Zealand and their impressions of farming there.

James Murphy, IFA Kilkenny Chairman, joined us on the phone to discuss the recent announcements on Areas Of Natural Constraint (ANCs, formerly known as Disadvantaged Areas) and the implications for farmers included in the scheme and the appeals process.

Colin Brennan, Teagasc adviser, spoke with Matt on recommendations for Autumn farm management in the light of the recent weather conditions.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and Michael Lynch joined us from Kilkenny Mart tonight to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.