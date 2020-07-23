The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 23/7/2020

Martin Heydon, Minister of State at DAFM, gave an outline to Glanbia Farm Show listeners of his responsibilities around farm safety, R&D in agri-food and his priorities for developing new markets for Irish food.

Christy Watson of the Irish Grassland Association told listeners that the IGA has a series of beef farm virtual tours coming up next week. Details are available on the IGA website.

Brian Rushe, deputy president of the IFA outlined his organisation’s concerns at the implications of the financial agreement reached in Brussels earlier in the week.

Eric Driver, Manager of Tullow Mart and George Candler of Kilkenny Mart both gave upbeat reports on this week’s livestock prices.