The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 24/10/2019

First tonight we were joined by Brendan Hickey, Dairy Chairman of the Kilkenny IFA. He spoke with Matt about milk prices, grazing conditions, sustainability, the need to maintain a balance between all sectors and the potential futures for each.

Hazel Williams, Senior Strategic Business Partner at TSSG (at WIT) spoke to Matt about the upcoming Amplitude Conference and, in particular, the real potential for agri-sector technology.

Matt spoke earlier with PJ McCarthy of the Renewable Gas Forum (RGF) about the potential of grass as a feedstock for a bio-digester to produce bio-methane, very much a hot topic as a result of the latest EPA carbon figures as they relate to farming.

As usual, George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.