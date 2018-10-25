The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 25/10/2018

We started tonight’s show with a preview of this year’s Savour Food Festival happening in Kilkenny. Ger Mullaly joined us to talk through the programme and he and Matt focused on the importance of food provenance and the strong local focus of the festival.

Matt spoke with Vincent O’Connor, Sustainability Support and Advisory Programme (SSAP) specialist with Teagasc about fodder provision in the Carlow/Kilkenny region and the improvements needed in our local waterways.

Matt caught up with Paul O’Brien, Vice Chair of Kilkenny IFA to talk about delays in payments to farmers in the Kilkenny region and the real pressures it’s causing on farm cash flows

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.