The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 26/4/2018

First tonight, Matt spoke with Nicky Byrne from Germinal Seeds on the topical issue of grass. They spoke about improvements in grass breeding productivity and the monetary value of reseeding. Nicky also outlined methods for the repair of sward damaged due to the recent very wet weather.

Bill Morrissey, Programme Manager with Glanbia PLC discussed the recently announced bio-economy research project which offers the opportunity to produce bio-degradable plastic from a byproduct of whey production.

Phelim O’Neill, Global Markets Specialist of the Irish Farmers Journal joined us in studio to discuss the fundamental changes likely under the new common agricultural policy after 2020.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.