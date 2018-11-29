The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 29/11/2018

Tonight’s show was wrapped around the Annual Lions Club Hamper Appeal so it was not the usual format…

We were joined first by Josephine O’Neill and Hannah Driver, both recent winners of the Macra Na Feirme National Leadership Awards. This year was notable for an all female award panel and they both spoke about the opportunities that this offered them on a personal basis and in their personal development.

Matt caught up with Pat McCormack, President of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association who expressed some optimism around milk prices in the immediate future and also outlined the upcoming ICMSA AGM in Limerick at which which EU Commissioner Phil Hogan, Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed and John Jordan of Ornua will be guest speakers.

George Ramsbottom, council member of the Irish Grassland Association and Teagasc Dairy Specialist, told us about their upcoming Farm Conference on January 9th, 2019. He also outlined the success of the Annual Cell Check Award organised by Animal Health Ireland who took place the Lyrath Hotel in Kilkenny in the earlier afternoon.

Eric Driver, Manager of Tullow Mart joined us in studio to discuss the current issues around beef prices and the need to review the current breeding policies for cross-bred beef from the dairy herd. This is a subject that will be discussed further on a future show.

We had regular updates from the team at the Lions Club Farm Show Appeal throughout the show. The second Farm Auction will take place on December 6th.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.