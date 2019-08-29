The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 29/8/2019

First tonight we were joined by John Bryan, former IFA president and regular commentator on EU farming matters. John offered his comments on the current beef issues and on the need for cool heads to prevail. He also suggested that consideration could be given to EU supports to offset the current price difficulty. He also commented on other European farming issues, especially in the light of the possible new environment post Brexit.

Continuing on the beef theme, Matt spoke with Terry Carroll of Teagasc about an upcoming beef information evening happening on Tuesday, September 3rd at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny.

Matt attended a smart farming event on the Sheehan farm in Cuffesgrange, Co. Kilkenny, where he met Siobhán Kavanagh, Regional Manager of Teagasc on the initiatives that farmers can undertake to lower their carbon footprint. Minister Richard Bruton opened the event and Matt spoke with the minister on the issues around the environment, rural broadband and Brexit.

George Candler was in studio to deliver the Kilkenny Mart report and Eric Driver gave an update on Tullow Mart sales prices.