The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 3/5/2018

Tonight we first spoke to Pat Minnock, an agricultural consultant about the impact of the weather on cereal plantings. He discussed other crop options for tillage farmers and looked and market prospects for straw and grain for the coming seasons. He noted that 80% of the potato crop has yet to be sown, a highly exceptional situation with a scarcity of early potatoes likely this summer.

The chief executive of Argi-Aware, Deirdre O’Shea, outlined a series of open days happening on bank holiday Monday.

Matt recently spoke to Ben Yates an English farm manager, a judge at the recent Emerald Dairy Expo. Ben manages 1,200 dairy cows in a confined system in Somerset.

George Candler joined us to discuss the highlights of the farm week including the introduction of electronic tagging for all sheep being sold in factories, due to take effect in October.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.