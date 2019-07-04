The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 4/7/2019

On the Farm Show this week Matt spoke to Anne Marie Butler of Ulster Bank, Bill O’Keeffe, dairy farmer and Hugh Mahon of Teagasc about the Moorepark Open day held on Wednesday.

Anne Marie highlighted the launch of the Dairy Farm Infrastructure Handbook and the role it can play in helping farmers plan for the future. Anne Marie also noted the broad range of research which Teagasc had on display at Moorepark. Hugh Mahon informed farmers about the upcoming demonstration on grass reseeding to be held at Doninga, Goresbridge next Friday 12th of July. He pointed to the benefits of reseeding and the various options to carry out effective reseeding.

Bill O’Keeffe told the Farm Show listeners about a Pure Friesian Open Day to be held on the Healy farm at Firoda, Castlecomer on next Thursday 11th of July. The Healy farm is highly productive with good milk solids from a British Friesian herd on heavy land on the Castlecomer Plateau.

Michael Somers, Forestry specialist with Teagasc, came into studio to provide a diary item on an ash die-back information meeting being held at Callan next week.

Other diary items included ‘Dancing at the Crossroads’ at Connolly’s Pub, Dunbell next Saturday evening from 7pm in aid of Crumlin Children’s Hospital.

Eric Driver gave a report on cattle and sheep prices from Tullow Mart this week and George Candler was in studio to give an update on prices from Cillín Hill.