The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 6/9/2018

Tonight on the show we heard from Tom Phelan, IFA National Dairy Chairman, about milk price prospects for the autumn. We also heard from Eric Driver, Manager at Tullow Mart about current prices for cattle and sheep and his expectations about the trade in the coming weeks.

Following on from last weeks interview Matt caught up with Young Farmer Of the Year, PJ O’Keeffe, by visiting this farm in Callan, County Kilkenny this week. He heard, amongst other things, how PJ and his staff manage to milk 500 cows in just two hours.

Earlier today Matt attended the annual General Meeting of the Irish Grassland Association and spoke with the incoming president, Ciarán Lynch. They discussed how the organization is still highly relevant to grassland farming after 70 years in existence.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.