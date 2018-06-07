The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 7/6/2018

First tonight Matt spoke with Pat O’Toole of the Irish Farmers Journal on the subject of the change in personnel at the top of the Glanbia PLC. They also discussed the latest issues regarding the CAP and Brexit and some issues arising in the ICA.

Pat Moylan of Teagasc joined us to give advice on growing enough fodder for the winter now that the weather has given some opportunity.

Eric Driver, Manager of Tullow Mart spoke about an upcoming safety event which will be happening on Wednesday, June 21st between 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

Matt visited the Daniels farm in Kilmoganny for the Pure Friesian Open Day and spoke with Bryan Daniels.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.