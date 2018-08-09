The Farm Show – Sponsored by glanbiaconnect.com – 9/8/2018

On the programme this evening we heard from a Tullow man who has just retired from a very successful career with Teagasc. Paddy Browne retired from his career in Teagasc last Autumn. In this interview with Matt he talks about his career, his interest in rugby and boats and his thoughts on the future of Irish agriculture.

James Moloney works with Enterprise Ireland and is in charge of the Innovation Arena at the National Ploughing Championships. In the interview with Matt, James previewed the innovations that will be on show this year and discusses the range of supports available to encourage innovation in rural Ireland.

We had the weekly Farm Diary sponsored by Tullow Mart and George Candler joined us from Kilkenny Mart to give the Kilkenny Mart Report.