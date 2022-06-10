The Festival of Writing & Ideas gets underway in Borris for the first time in two years

The Borris House Festival of Writing & Ideas returns this weekend.

This year is the 10th edition after the enforced break through the pandemic.

The festival kicks off today (Friday) and runs until the 12th of June.

The speakers include celebrated historians, activists, musicians, journalists, environmentalists and literary minds.

There have been online podcasted series over the past two years but speaking with The Way It Is with Sue Nunn organiser Hugo Jellet says the concept of the Festival is intrinsically linked to it’s setting in the picturesque village of Borris.

“It’s so beautiful and with the purple headed mountain in the background and the river Barrow up the valley. It’s one of the most spectacular places in the whole of Ireland and it’s the reason the festival is there. We couldn’t do it anywhere else, it belongs here, it belongs in Carlow”

Listen to Hugo’s full chat with Sue here.