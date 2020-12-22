The Final Countdown with John Masterson Tuesday 22nd December 2020

John Masterson counts down to Christmas with all things entertainment on The Final Countdown,

On Tuesday’s Show,

Aisling Kelly talks to John about new vocabulary that he may not know,

Eleanor Shanley on her new song and album, Cancion De Amor,

Brenda Power on her articles in The Sunday Times,

Helen Carroll talks about the year ‘Ear to the Ground’ had,

John McKenna and Angela Keogh on Angela’s new book The Winter’s Dress,

Neven Maguire on his new cook book,

And Ciara Phelan on her new role in The Irish Daily Mirror