The Final Countdown with John Masterson

John Masterson counts down to Christmas with all things entertainment on The Final Countdown,

On Monday’s Show,

John speaks to Mary Kennedy and Deirdre Kennedy on their new song “Life is a Beautiful Dance” for family Carers Ireland

Don Mescall on his part in the song writing journey of “Life is a Beautiful Dance”

Catherine Cox, Head of Communications & Policy, Family Carers Ireland on the impact the song has on Family Carers Ireland.

To help Text FAMILY CARERS to 50300 to donate €4. Text costs €4. Family Carers Ireland will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278. Or see www.familycarers.ie to donate any amount you wish.

Joanna Cunningham talks about The Watergate Theatre throughout Covid 19,

Deborah Donnelly talks about her new books,

and Valerie Leahy is in studio to talk about her Christmas Album.