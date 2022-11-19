The Fine Gael Ard Fheis is underway in County Westmeath.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says the party’s priority is to continue to respond to the cost of living crisis.

The Finance Minister, Paschal Donohoe, and Foreign Affairs Minister, Simon Coveney, are also attending the Ard Fheis in Athlone.

Higher Education Minister Simon Harris says the party has already overcome many challenges.

He said “I think people have gotten to know the Fine Gael Party as a party that can be relied on and a party that we helped lead Ireland through the Brexit crisis, through the global COVID pandemic, and now we want to help lead Ireland through the cost of living crisis We have been really focused on trying to put forward a policy to help people who are working really really hard to make ends meet.”