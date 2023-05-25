The first round of this year’s CAO offers will be issued at 2pm on August 30th 

This year’s first round of CAO offers will be issued at two o’clock on Wednesday, the 30th of August.

Around 2000 sixth years across Carlow and Kilkenny are expected to take the final state exam next month.

It was announced just yesterday that they would get their results five days earlier, on the 25th of August.

Round two of CAO offers will follow on Monday, September 11th.

The Central Applications Office is reminding applicants that the Change of Mind facility closes on the 1st of July at 5pm.