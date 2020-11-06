The full six weeks of level 5 restrictions will be necessary according to the Chief Medical Officer

The Chief Medical Officer says the full six weeks of level 5 restrictions will be necessary.

A review is to be carried out at four weeks but NPHET is warning it doesn’t anticipate recommending any restrictions being eased before December.

The 14 day incidence rate is now estimated to be 202 per 100 thousand down from over 300 two weeks ago.

NPHET says if compliance remains high the virus could be reduced to low daily case numbers by December. Last evening 591 more cases were confirmed, 12 of them in Kilkenny & 7 in Carlow.

But Dr Tony Holohan says people need to do their best.

Incidence Rate …

Galway city centre now has the highest inner-city incidence rate of Covid-19 in the country.

It’s had a case rate of 531 per 100 thousand people in the last fortnight, more than double the national average.

Buncrana in Co Donegal has the highest rate at 594, with Ballyjamesduff in Co Cavan just behind at 593.

Blanchardstown-Mulhuddart is the highest in Dublin, and Cork North-West has the largest rate in Cork.

Corca Dubhuine in Kerry has the lowest rate in the country.

Carlow has the eighth highest at 217.8 while Kilkenny’s is the sixth lowest at 134.

Nursing Homes …

Nursing Homes Ireland says the rise in community transmission is now showing itself in nursing homes across the country.

Five homes have been placed on a ‘status red’ alert for Covid 19 by the HSE, which means they’re getting intensive support.

According to the latest data from the Health Protection Surveillence Centre there are 52 open clusters in the settings.

Nursing Homes Ireland Chief Executive, Tadhg Daly is urging the public to help prevent the virus from entering.

Elsewhere …

104 protestors have been arrested in central London at a demo against the lockdown in England.

Police there say the majority were detained for ‘breaches of Covid-19 regulations’, after campaigners ignored warnings from officers.

Some people in London, who were not part of the protest, say they’re willing to comply with the new rules, but admit it’s not like the last lockdown.

Meanwhile, people living and working in Liverpool can get a regular Covid-19 test from today.

The UK city is part of a pilot to see if regular screening can stop the spread of the virus.

It will take 15 minutes to find out if someone tests positive.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says it will make a huge difference.